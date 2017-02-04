Police investigating explosion at hotel in Roanoke

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke City police are investigating an explosion at a hotel. Police say they found one of the people who was staying in the room where that explosion happened.

Officers say the incident happened 4 am. Saturday morning at the Embassy Inn on Melrose Avenue. According to police, witnesses say they saw a man and woman running away from the scene.

Saturday afternoon, staff remained at the scene sweeping up broken glass outside the hotel. Police say no one was inside the room at the time of the explosion. No word on what caused the blast. Police have not named a suspect.