Man arrested for brandishing firearm near RU property

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – A Christiansburg man is arrested in Radford for brandishing a firearm.

According to Radford City Police the incident happened Friday, February 3 around 4p.m. Police were called to Lot F on Radford University property after a report of someone brandishing a firearm.

When police arrived, the complainant stated he was driving home with some friends when a male in a gray Ford Fusion followed them for several minutes and displayed a firearm.

The witnesses were able to capture the tag number displayed on the vehicle. After further investigation of the incident,

Austin Seth Young, age 22 of Christiansburg was located and arrested on one count of brandishing a firearm. He is being held at the New River Valley Jail on no bond.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Radford City Police tip line at (540) 731-5040