Danville Police investigate two armed robberies

Armed Robbery Police Lights

 

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police are investigating two robberies that happened overnight.

The first happened at the Liberty Mart on West Main street at around 11:40 P.M..

Clerks say a masked subject came up to them in the parking lot of the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect then went into the store and took merchandise from the business before leaving.

The suspect is described as wearing a black zip up coat and dark colored pants.

The second robbery happened at the Fas Mart on South Main Street just before 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Clerks say a masked suspect came into the store and showed a handgun, taking money and merchandise.

This suspect is described as a man, standing approximately 6 feet, wearing a green ski mask.

No one was injured in either robbery and police have not said whether the two are connected.

