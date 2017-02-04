Credit card skimmer found at Pulaski gas station

PULASKI (WSLS 10)– A credit card skimmer, a device used to steal bank account information was found at a gas station in Pulaski. Now, the Pulaski Police Department is warning the public.

A card skimmer is a small device that fits over existing card readers and records the card information from the magnetic strip on the card.

These skimmers can be planted on any card reader to include ATM machines, gas pumps, etc. Newer skimmers can be placed inside the real card reader and be completely undetectable.

Police say on the morning of February 2, the owner of a gas station in town had discovered a skimmer inside one of their card readers.

This was one of the aforementioned newer style undetectable skimmers.

The Pulaski Police Department has issued a warning to the public as well as the following tips to protect your bank account.

Look for signs of tampering, including loose parts, mismatched graphics, material or colors, misaligned arrows to the card reader, and PIN pads that feel thick or bulky. Often times, criminals will place a hidden camera near the card reader to view the personal identification number (PIN).

Shield the PIN as you enter it. Use credit cards, or if possible, use debit cards as credit cards so the PIN is not required.

Pay inside or use cash. Use the gas pumps closest to the door, as criminals tend to place the skimmers on the pumps farthest away.

As far as the undetectable skimmers, simply monitor your financial statements on a regular basis and report any suspicious activity.