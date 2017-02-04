Boil water notice lifted for water customers along Arlington Road in Danville

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Officials say the boil water notice in Danville has been lifted for water customers along Arlington Road from Kemper Road to Druid Lane. Test results show the water meets state drinking water standards and is safe to drink according to a news release.

The boil water notice was issued late Friday afternoon as a precaution due to a break in an eight-inch diameter water line along Arlington Road. The break left 38 customers without water. Danville Utilities crews restored water service at 8 p.m. Friday. Following restoration of water service, Danville Utilities collected a set of water samples for bacteriological analysis. Test results show the samples were absent of coliforms.

 

