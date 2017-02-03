What’s News Today: February 3, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Get rid of the winter blues at the Winterfest Beach Bash. The Band of Oz will take to the stage, playing classic summertime favorites. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. The show is Friday night at 6 p.m.

The newest section of the Huckleberry Trail officially opens today in Christiansburg. Town leaders will cut the ribbon this afternoon at two. Construction on the new stretch started in May of last year. It runs from Cambria Street to the Food Lion Shopping Center.

Today is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association sponsors the day to bring awareness about heart disease in women. A woman dies every 80 seconds because of heart disease and stroke. Around 80 percent of those can be prevented with education and action.

The next phase of the 10th Street Improvement Project begins today in Roanoke. Starting today, 10th Street from Orange Avenue to Andrews Road will close. The stretch from Fairfax Avenue to Orange Avenue will re-open. Crews will perform utility and grading work. Parts of 10th street will remain under construction through summer of next year.

The past comes to downtown Roanoke today. Two horses will pull a 1900s buggy from Center in the Square to the Virginia Transportation Museum. The buggy is currently housed at the History Museum of Western Virginia, which is moving into the O. Winston Link Museum, where there currently is not enough space for the buggy.