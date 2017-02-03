Washington attorney general: Trump not above law

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state’s attorney general says a federal court ruling temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s travel ban shows nobody is above the law.

U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday that Washington state and Minnesota requested. It halts Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said after the ruling that “the law is a powerful thing – it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it, and that includes the president of the United States.”

Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the United States.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Trump signed an executive order last week that sparked protests across the country and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained.

Lawyers for the U.S. government argued that the states don’t have standing to challenge the order and said Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and admitting immigrants.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had sued, saying the order is causing significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the suit this week.

