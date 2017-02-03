Virginia House Passes ‘Solemnization of Marriage’ Bill

The Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates is moving forward a bill in support of “traditional” marriage.

Thursday, February 2, lawmakers voted 57 to 37 to pass House Bill 2025. The legislation says pastors and religious organizations that believe marriage is only between one man and one woman cannot be punished by the government.

Supporters of HB 2025 say this comes in response to a recent executive order from Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe that bars state contracts with companies that discriminate against LGBTQ individuals

“This governor crossed a line and we have to defend those religious organizations,” said 30th District Delegate Nicolas Freitas (R).

Freitas, the sponsor of HB 2025, says faith-based groups should not lose favorable tax status or face other financial retaliation for maintaining their beliefs.

“The governor’s Executive Order 61 intends to include, or rather exclude religious organizations from any contract with the commonwealth of Virginia if you don’t submit to his sexual, ideological, you know venereal passions about who can have a contract and who cannot have a contract,” said 31st District Delegate Bob Marshall (R), who has successfully sponsored a bill labeling pornography a public health crisis.

“The bill before us is an overreach there is nothing that should alarm anyone,” 39th District Delegate Vivian Watts (D).

Democratic lawmakers argue there are already extensive Constitutional protections on religious freedom. They also said this message sends a negative signal to LGBTQ Virginians.

“We are going to embrace a culture of discrimination and not an open culture that is welcoming and inviting to everybody,” said 53rd District Delegate Marcus Simon (D), speaking out against the bill.

The governor’s spokesman says he thinks his executive order being questioned will not hurt religious groups. Instead, McAuliffe thinks this response from the GOP will turn off companies looking to invest in the commonwealth.

McAuliffe plans to veto HB 2025 if it reaches his desk.