Roanoke police searching for convenience store thief

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police are searching for a man who they say stole from a convenience store last week.

Police say this man stole cigarettes from a store in the 2200 block of Brandon Avenue.

He picked out some candy and a drink and put it on the counter and then asked the clerk for about a dozen cartons of cigarettes, according to police.

Police say once the clerk turned his head, the man grabbed the cartons and ran out the door.

Roanoke police ask anyone with information about this theft to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can also be sent to 274637 [Crimes]. Please start your text with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent. Give them case number 17-010849.

