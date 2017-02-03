Roanoke Children’s Theatre takes on teen pregnancy in new play

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – For the seventh year in a row, the Roanoke Children’s Theatre is taking on serious issues facing teens through a unique outreach.

In a new play, “Babyland” the subject of teen pregnancy takes center stage.

The theatre says at one point in the 90s, Roanoke had the highest teen pregnancy rate in Virginia.

Although it’s improved, the city still ranks 14th out of 130 cities and counties.

Earlier this week, the cast performed for students at William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools with a goal in mind.

“For girls to realize they don’t have to do what they don’t want to do. That it is okay to say no and no should be respected,” explained director Pat Wilhelms.

Prior to Babyland, Roanoke Children’s Theatre has taken on subjects like substance abuse, eating disorders and suicide.

If you would like to check out Babyland there are two public showings at the Jefferson Center on February 3 and 9 at 7 p.m. Call 540-400-7795 to reserve seats in advance or visit RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org for full details.