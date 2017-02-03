Michael Vick announces retirement from NFL

(NBC NEWS) – One of the NFL’s most talented yet polarizing players is officially calling it quits.

Quarterback Michael Vick told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he’s ready to move on to other parts of his life.

Now 36, Vick did not play in the league this season, but last suited up as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, making three starts in 2015.

Prior to that, Vick spent time with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

It was Philadelphia that took a chance on Vick in 2009, signing him following a 21-month prison sentence for dogfighting.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Vick first overall in 2001 out of Virginia Tech. He spent six seasons with the Falcons, going to the playoffs twice and once to the NFC title game.

The Virginia native finishes with 133 passing touchdowns and 36 rushing scores in 143 career games.

The dual-threat star threw for 22,464 yards while rushing for 6,109.

He currently sits first all-time in NFL quarterback rushing yards.