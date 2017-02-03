Local doctor explains, flu is widespread in Southwest, but not epidemic

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – According to the Centers for Disease Control’s Weekly U.S. Influenza Report, the number of deaths from influenza was “above the epidemic threshold,” used by the National Center for Health Statistics.

But Dr. Thomas Kerkering, of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, said this isn’t truly an epidemic.

Epidemic means seeing more than the normal baseline for this time of the year. While influenza is currently widespread in Southwest Virginia, he believes it’s typical compared to any other year.

Kerkering did mention that he is seeing more patients getting the flu in one particular age group this year.

“We are seeing it mostly in our younger age groups, people under age 30. They may have been the ones that did not get vaccinated,” explained Kerkering.

He wants to remind everyone that the flu vaccine does work and despite any misinformation such as getting flu from the vaccine,  which he says can not happen because it is not a live virus, people should get vaccinated.

