Lady Colonels Working for a Chance at Redemption

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –

When you enter William Fleming High school you’ll find multiple district, conference and even regional championships. But the one trophy you won’t find has been at the Colonels fingertips for the past four seasons.

Under Coach Champ Hubbard and his staff that William Fleming girls basketball program has been transformed to a consistent winning Power House. They have mad three consecutive trips to Richmond. Something Hubbard says has been a blessing and a curse.

“When you have a program that’s been successful a lot of kids expect to win when they get here. And what that means in this case is that you have to put in the work”, said Hubbard.

And putting in the work is what the team has been doing. With just four losses on the season and only one in district play thus far, the team has been trying to prepare for harder match ups they’ll see in the postseason. In January the team played 3 games in a 24 hour span which included beating the best team in all of group 6A.

“I thought at first it would be hard but then when it actually happened it wasn’t bad since we actually run a lot in practice to get in shape to work for it”, said guard Dasmine Kasey.

“It was a good challenge for us and we did pretty good.”

With senior leaders like Que King and Georgia bound Malury Bates, Fleming is working to get healthier and stay among the top in the Blue Ridge as they hope for a chance at redemption and make their fourth consecutive state tournament.

King said, “We just have to have at lot of heart and don’t give up at all. Just have heart and leave everything out on the floor.”

“All we got is us. We’re the only people that can push ourselves. We’re the only ones in practice when we’re having a bad day. We just have to push through it. All we got is us”, added Malury Bates.