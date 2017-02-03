Lady Colonels Working for a Chance at Redemption

Eric-Johnson-new-small By Published: Updated:
lady-colonels

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –

When you enter William Fleming High school you’ll find multiple district, conference and even regional championships. But the one trophy you won’t find has been at the Colonels fingertips for the past four seasons.

Under Coach Champ Hubbard and his staff that William Fleming girls basketball program has been transformed to a consistent winning Power House. They have mad three consecutive trips to Richmond. Something Hubbard says has been a blessing and a curse.

“When you have a program that’s been successful a lot of kids expect to win when they get here. And what that means in this case is that you have to put in the work”, said Hubbard.

And putting in the work is what the team has been doing. With just four losses on the season and only one in district play thus far, the team has been trying to prepare for harder match ups they’ll see in the postseason. In January the team played 3 games in a 24 hour span which included beating the best team in all of group 6A.

“I thought at first it would be hard but then when it actually happened it wasn’t bad since we actually run a lot in practice to get in shape to work for it”, said guard Dasmine Kasey.

“It was a good challenge for us and we did pretty good.”

With senior leaders like Que King and Georgia bound Malury Bates, Fleming is working to get healthier and stay among the top in the Blue Ridge as they hope for a chance at redemption and make their fourth consecutive state tournament.

King said, “We just have to have at lot of heart and don’t give up at all. Just have heart and leave everything out on the floor.”

“All we got is us. We’re the only people that can push ourselves. We’re the only ones in practice when we’re having a bad day. We just have to push through it. All we got is us”, added Malury Bates.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s