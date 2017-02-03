Judge: Virginia can join challenge to Trump’s travel ban

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A judge is allowing Virginia to join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit, which was initially focused only on legal permanent residents, commonly called green-card holders.

Brinkema indicated a willingness to consider cases involving anyone who had been issued a visa and had it revoked.

A government lawyer says more than 100,000 people have had visas revoked.

