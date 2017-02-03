Grayson County schools order laptops for every high school student

INDEPENDENCE (WSLS 10) – Grayson County is working to put a laptop in the hands of every high school student in the county.

The school system received about 700 laptops thanks to its One to One Initiative.

The goal is to use this technology to make learning creative and fun and also to get students ready with the technology skills they need to go to college or join the workforce. Eventually, the county wants to give laptops to every middle and elementary school student as well.

The schools are beginning to use Google Classroom, which allows students to have some of their class discussions online.

“You talk to businesses locally, they’re looking for students that understand technology, no matter what it is,” said superintendent Kelly Wilmore. “For our students to be able to come in every day and have their own laptop to be able to work with in the classroom is just tremendous.”

The initiative cost around $200,000. The county paid around $20,000, while grants covered the rest.