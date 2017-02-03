Florida man drives pickup on top of car to protect wife and kids, police say

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – On Wednesday in Ocala, a bizarre scene occurred at an intersection as a pickup truck driver slammed his truck into reverse and backed up on top of the car behind him, police said.

Investigators said a Toyota Camry wound up underneath a Ford F-150, and its driver was arrested in the case.

Ocala police officers were stunned to see a pickup truck on top of the car behind it.

Bryon Buchanan saw the incident occur as it was happening.

“He just went in reverse and went right over the top of the car,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said he witnessed the teenage pickup truck driver exchanging words with the driver of the car. Then, he said that driver, Adalberto Aponte, 53, walked up to the pickup truck and got physical.

“The guy reaches in the vehicle and starts punching him in the face. The kid’s yelling, ‘Stop, I got an 11-month-old in here, stop, stop, stop,'” Buchanan said.

Police said the people in the pickup accuse Aponte of “driving recklessly.”

When the punching started, the driver’s girlfriend tried to threaten Aponte, police said.

“She decided she would have an outburst, saying, ‘We have a gun in the truck,’ thinking that would cause him to leave,” Sgt. Cynthia Barnes said.

“The guy said, ‘Well, I’ll just shoot you,’ and he goes back and he’s getting in the Camry and he’s digging in the side door,” Buchanan said.

That’s when the teenager threw the truck into reverse, according to police.

Police said the pickup driver won’t be charged, and Buchanan backs him up.

“He was protecting his wife and kid. I mean, I probably would have done the same thing,” Buchanan said.

Police said they never found any guns in either the pickup or the car.

Nobody was badly hurt. Aponte went to jail.

“It was crazy, (to) think people arguing over something so silly,” Buchanan said.

Aponte told police, “I didn’t punch him.”

He has since bonded out jail.