Florida man drives pickup on top of car to protect wife and kids, police say

WESH Published: Updated:
nc_roadrage0203_1920x1080

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – On Wednesday in Ocala, a bizarre scene occurred at an intersection as a pickup truck driver slammed his truck into reverse and backed up on top of the car behind him, police said.

Investigators said a Toyota Camry wound up underneath a Ford F-150, and its driver was arrested in the case.

Ocala police officers were stunned to see a pickup truck on top of the car behind it.

Bryon Buchanan saw the incident occur as it was happening.

“He just went in reverse and went right over the top of the car,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said he witnessed the teenage pickup truck driver exchanging words with the driver of the car. Then, he said that driver, Adalberto Aponte, 53, walked up to the pickup truck and got physical.

“The guy reaches in the vehicle and starts punching him in the face. The kid’s yelling, ‘Stop, I got an 11-month-old in here, stop, stop, stop,'” Buchanan said.

Police said the people in the pickup accuse Aponte of “driving recklessly.”

When the punching started, the driver’s girlfriend tried to threaten Aponte, police said.

“She decided she would have an outburst, saying, ‘We have a gun in the truck,’ thinking that would cause him to leave,” Sgt. Cynthia Barnes said.

“The guy said, ‘Well, I’ll just shoot you,’ and he goes back and he’s getting in the Camry and he’s digging in the side door,” Buchanan said.

That’s when the teenager threw the truck into reverse, according to police.

Police said the pickup driver won’t be charged, and Buchanan backs him up.

“He was protecting his wife and kid. I mean, I probably would have done the same thing,” Buchanan said.

Police said they never found any guns in either the pickup or the car.

Nobody was badly hurt. Aponte went to jail.

“It was crazy, (to) think people arguing over something so silly,” Buchanan said.

Aponte told police, “I didn’t punch him.”

He has since bonded out jail.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s