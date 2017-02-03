Filling teaching positions a top priority for Henry County Schools in upcoming budget

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – As the Henry County School Board begins to develop the district’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the superintendent is trying to make sure the board prioritizes filling teacher positions, both the ones that are available now and the ones that are expected to be available in the near future as the district adds new positions.

Henry County Public Schools’ Human Resources Director Christy Landon said for the upcoming school year, the district is primarily looking to fill gaps in the special education department.

“That includes special education teachers, as well as a speech-language pathologist and a psychologist,” said Landon.

Aside from filling the numerous anticipated special education vacancies, the district is also looking to add several positions including an English language teacher, an elementary teacher and an English teacher for the community learning center.

But, with fewer teachers available, that won’t be easy, which is why the district is asking the school board for as much money in the budget as possible for the effort.

“There are not as many people who seem to be going into education as there used to be,” Landon explained. “So, we are all fighting for that same small pool of highly qualified individuals.”

The district is hoping to fill some of those positions at a job fair coming up at the end of February.

It is scheduled to be held at Bassett High School on Saturday February 25 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.