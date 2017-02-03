Filling teaching positions a top priority for Henry County Schools in upcoming budget

Colter-small-headshot By Published: Updated:
henry-co-teachers-needed00000000

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – As the Henry County School Board begins to develop the district’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the superintendent is trying to make sure the board prioritizes filling teacher positions, both the ones that are available now and the ones that are expected to be available in the near future as the district adds new positions.

Henry County Public Schools’ Human Resources Director Christy Landon said for the upcoming school year, the district is primarily looking to fill gaps in the special education department.

“That includes special education teachers, as well as a speech-language pathologist and a psychologist,” said Landon.

Aside from filling the numerous anticipated special education vacancies, the district is also looking to add several positions including an English language teacher, an elementary teacher and an English teacher for the community learning center.

But, with fewer teachers available, that won’t be easy, which is why the district is asking the school board for as much money in the budget as possible for the effort.

“There are not as many people who seem to be going into education as there used to be,” Landon explained. “So, we are all fighting for that same small pool of highly qualified individuals.”

The district is hoping to fill some of those positions at a job fair coming up at the end of February.

It is scheduled to be held at Bassett High School on Saturday February 25 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s