Event Zone bringing eight new concerts to Vinton

VINTON (WSLS 10) – The Town of Vinton will see several new concerts this year, thanks to a new company moving its acts to the area.

Event Zone has been hosting concerts at the Daleville Town Center for the past four years.

The Town Center says it will organize its own concert series this year, while Vinton is looking forward to more music than ever downtown.

Event Zone will bring eight new concerts to Vinton this year, which would more than double the amount of musical acts that took to the farmers market stage last year.

“We just found Vinton and it just feels like home,” said Margrit Howell with Event Zone.

Howell says after losing the venue in Daleville, her company is excited to bring dozens of new acts to Vinton the last Friday of every month, May through October.

“We do beach, we do some rock n’ roll, we do some Motown, we just do a lot of stuff that people just love,” said Howell.

Town Economic Development Director Richard Peters says there are now more than 15 concerts scheduled for the downtown area this coming summer.

He says its part of Vinton’s ongoing revitalization.

“With the new apartments coming online, the library is really creating some new activity within the town, and we’d like to continue that positive momentum, and Event Zone and the other events that we’re courting to the town are all a part of that,” said Peters.

The question is, with Event Zone gone, what is the future for the Daleville Town Center?

Events Director Molly Henry says fewer shows, but more of the proceeds benefiting the community.

“Now we have the ability to produce our own content, thereby being able to control benefiting Botetourt-based charities which was ultimately the goal from day one with the venue,” said Henry.

The Bank of Botetourt is the main sponsor for Daleville’s coming concerts.

It says this year, expect more variety.

“There’s going to be some different genres this year, so we’re looking forward to that, in addition to the Country that they produced last year. We’re also looking forward to some family-friendly events,” said Maryann Miller with the Bank of Botetourt.

Those concerts will be every first and third Thursday between May and September.

Both Vinton and the Town Center worked together to make sure the dates didn’t conflict.

Howell says she’s excited for the music to begin.

“It will be a great summer for Vinton and the folks here and the local businesses,” said Howell.

The very first concert that Event Zone will be hosting in Vinton will take place next week on Friday, February 10th in the Vinton War Memorial building.