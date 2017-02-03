Eagles Honor Rigney, Fall by One to Bulldogs

John Appicello
fcounty

Rocky Mount (WSLS-10 Sports)- Franklin County took time out at halftime of their varsity boys basketball game vs Martinsville to honor Kyle Rigney.  The former Eagle just completed his career at JMU by winning a F-C-S National Championship.  The former recruited walk-on worked is way up to being the starting center for the Dukes during their championship run. Rigney talked about going to JMU at 230 pounds, and having to work his way up to his current stature—6-3 285 pounds.

On the court tonight, Martinsville edged Franklin County 53-52.

