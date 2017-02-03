Downtown Lynchburg businesses work around work zones

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Downtown Lynchburg shops are getting creative to keep customers while the city undertakes a major street project.

Lynchburg is replacing all downtown waterlines. While they’re at it, crews will also update streetscape features, like sidewalks and crosswalks.

Work began this week at the intersection of Main and 8th Streets. The work will continue at different locations.

“My GPS routes it for the construction,” said Crystal Hall, the general manager at Domino’s on Main Street.

Domino’s delivers pizzas from the heart of downtown. Hall said the constantly moving construction, in six different spots until fall, has drivers thinking outside the box.

“We have repeat customers. If there’s like a special instruction they’ll let us know how you can’t go down the street it’s blocked off or something,” said Hall.

There are empty storefronts adjacent to the current work zone, but some business owners are hopeful opening Main Street to two-way traffic will make the area more attractive to customers.

When the city finishes with the current streetscape project, next up is replacing the Main Street bridge over the Lynchburg Expressway. It won’t be finished until November 2018.

“We will be impacted through two fourth quarters,” said Ashleigh Taylor, who manages Accents Flags and Gifts.

Family owned Accents Flags and Gifts has been on Main Street, just off the expressway, for 27 years. Manager Ashleigh Taylor plans to step up the store’s social media presence, taking cues from business owners in the current work zones.

“A hair salon downtown is posting an exact direct route and where to park for that week even though it might change the next,” said Taylor.

Change can be good, so some are trying to look beyond the mess and inconvenience to the end of the road.

“I think downtown is on the cusp of more revitalization and part of that is there are growing pains,” said Taylor.