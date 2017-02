Chef Evan Patterson from The Quarter stops by the Daytime Kitchen to make Strawberry Truffles. He also brought bartender Allysha Walker to make a Signature Cocktail called “Who would’ve known”

STEPS TO MAKE TRUFFLES:

5oz Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp Honey

8 oz chocolate

1.25 oz. butter

1 shot chambord

2 oz strawberries, chopped

bring cream strawberries and honey to a simmer

pour over chocolate and butter, cover and let set for 5 minutes

whisk together and add chambord

chill til set.