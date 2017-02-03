Danville police show gang crackdown success by showing off seized items

dpd-gang-items00000000

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – On Friday, the Danville Police Department showed off guns, ammo, cash and numerous other undisclosed items in evidence bags, all of which were seized during the past three months.

Since November, the department has been cracking down on gang activity in the city.

Six guns, various ammo and drugs and gang related items have been seized.

Officers have also arrested 10 people.

The department hopes showing the items to the public sends a strong message.

“I know it’s been a topic of conversation, so we wanted to give people in the media, and ultimately the community, the opportunity to see,” said Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace.

He continued, “if it sends any kind of message, we’re doing our job and we’ll continue to do our job.”

Since Thursday, police served two more gang-related search warrants, bringing the total during the past three months to 18.

 

