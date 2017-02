CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – The Huckleberry Trail continues to expand through the New River Valley.

On Friday, Christiansburg unveiled a new one-mile extension near Cambria Street.

The trail is currently about nine miles long, beginning at the Blacksburg library. The goal is to eventually extend the trail into downtown Christiansburg.

There are now more immediate plans to build the trail out to Christiansburg High School and also connect it to the Roanoke Street area.