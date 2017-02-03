Alice’s Adventures at Attic Productions

Attic Productions has been a staple of the Botetourt County community since 1995, putting on five professional-level theatre productions per year, and a youth ensemble show at the beginning of the year. Their latest youth ensemble production, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, kicks off today and runs this weekend and next. Katerina Yancey and Georgia Weiman talk about Attic Productions, and Charlotte Pearl gives a monologue from the show.

