22-year-old facing robbery charges in Lynchburg

By Published: Updated:
Harley David Sevik (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)
Harley David Sevik (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) -One man has been arrested after a Lynchburg home was broken into and robbed.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the Clayton Avenue area on Monday. When officers arrived, they found that the home had been broken into and about $2,000 of items had been stolen.

During the course of the investigation, police identified 22-year-old Harley David Sevik as the possible suspect.

Sevik was arrested without incident on Thursday, and charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.

He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 434-455-6123.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s