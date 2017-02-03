22-year-old facing robbery charges in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) -One man has been arrested after a Lynchburg home was broken into and robbed.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the Clayton Avenue area on Monday. When officers arrived, they found that the home had been broken into and about $2,000 of items had been stolen.

During the course of the investigation, police identified 22-year-old Harley David Sevik as the possible suspect.

Sevik was arrested without incident on Thursday, and charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.

He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 434-455-6123.