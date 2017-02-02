What’s News Today: February 2, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Health care providers will be in Richmond today for the start of a two day summit. The Virginia Patient Safety Summit brings together leaders and advocates from across the state. This year’s summit will talk about antibiotics and drug-resistant organisms as well as to identify resources available to the medical community. The summit continues tomorrow.

Students from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will take on a team of Jefferson College students and Carilion Clinic residents in a basketball game today. It is a fundraiser for the Morgan Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the VTC School of Medicine. The event includes a silent auction and a raffle for the chance to try for a $10,000 half-court shot.

The Harlem Wizards will be in Henry County today, taking on the Bassett All-Stars, a team of local athletes, teachers and public officials. The game is a fundraiser for the Bassett High School After-Prom Committee. The Wizards are known for their basketball skills and antics, which makes for a fun experience for the family. Tickets for tonight’s 7 p.m. game start at $10.

The Roanoke County Police Department invite you to join them today for Coffee with a Cop. The nationwide program allows people and police officers to come together to talk about issues and build relationships. Officers will be at Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea on Starkey Road from 7:30 to 9:30 this morning.

