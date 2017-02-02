TSA officers stop man from bringing gun on plane at ROA

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – TSA officers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prevented a Lexington man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a plane.

Officials say it happened on Wednesday when a man was stopped as he was entering the checkpoint with the gun.The officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray machine detected the handgun as it passed along the conveyor belt inside the man’s carry-on bag.

Police took the weapon and cited the man on a state weapons charge.

TSA officials say travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges and civil penalties from of up to $12,000.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.