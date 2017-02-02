Salem man charged after allegedly stealing Rocky Mount company’s truck

By Published:
roger-sean-smith-169

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Officers have arrested a Salem man who they believe stole a truck.

At about 8 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he was driving behind a stolen truck. He said the reason he knew the truck was stolen was because he worked for the company in Rocky Mount which owned the truck and that the driver was not an employee of the company.

The truck was later found abandoned in the Wirtz area of Franklin County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 a.m., Franklin County sheriff’s deputies found Roger S. Smith, walking on Route 122 near Burnt Chimney and arrested him.

Smith is charged with stealing the truck and is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s