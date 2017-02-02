Salem man charged after allegedly stealing Rocky Mount company’s truck

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Officers have arrested a Salem man who they believe stole a truck.

At about 8 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he was driving behind a stolen truck. He said the reason he knew the truck was stolen was because he worked for the company in Rocky Mount which owned the truck and that the driver was not an employee of the company.

The truck was later found abandoned in the Wirtz area of Franklin County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 a.m., Franklin County sheriff’s deputies found Roger S. Smith, walking on Route 122 near Burnt Chimney and arrested him.

Smith is charged with stealing the truck and is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.