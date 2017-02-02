Round Town: art and fun

Patrick McKee By Published: Updated:
Round Town

(WSLS 10) – The Heritage High School Cultural Arts Department presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this weekend. There are performances Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

The Taubman Museum of Art celebrates the Lunar New Year on Saturday. Ring in the Year of the Rooster at the Art Venture Community Day where you will enjoy live performances and art making. The art making activities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the performances from noon to 3 p.m.

Roanoke County holds its annual Tons of Fun extravaganza at Tanglewood Mall on Saturday. The family friendly event features magicians, inflatables, games, face painting and more. New this year are FunStops, which are hands-on demonstrations about things like dancing, reptiles and gardening. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get rid of the winter blues at the Winterfest Beach Bash. The Band of Oz will take to the stage, playing classic summertime favorites. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. The show is Friday night at 6 p.m.

 

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s