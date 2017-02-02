Round Town: art and fun

(WSLS 10) – The Heritage High School Cultural Arts Department presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this weekend. There are performances Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

The Taubman Museum of Art celebrates the Lunar New Year on Saturday. Ring in the Year of the Rooster at the Art Venture Community Day where you will enjoy live performances and art making. The art making activities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the performances from noon to 3 p.m.

Roanoke County holds its annual Tons of Fun extravaganza at Tanglewood Mall on Saturday. The family friendly event features magicians, inflatables, games, face painting and more. New this year are FunStops, which are hands-on demonstrations about things like dancing, reptiles and gardening. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get rid of the winter blues at the Winterfest Beach Bash. The Band of Oz will take to the stage, playing classic summertime favorites. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. The show is Friday night at 6 p.m.