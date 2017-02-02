Pulaski babysitter charged with child abuse

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – Pulaski police charged a 23-year-old Pulaski woman after she allegedly abused three children in her care.

Alyssa Treadway faces two counts of felony child abuse, one count of abduction and one count assault and battery.

The mother of the three children said she dropped them off with Treadway, the babysitter, on January 19 and they were returned on January 22.

When the children were returned, all three had injuries. The 1-year-old and 3-year-old had bruises on their lower extremities, while the 4-year-old had the same marks on her whole body, according to police.

As of Tuesday, Treadway was being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.