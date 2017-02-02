Pulaski babysitter charged with child abuse

By Published: Updated:
alyssa-treadway-169

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – Pulaski police charged a 23-year-old Pulaski woman after she allegedly abused three children in her care.

Alyssa Treadway faces two counts of felony child abuse, one count of abduction and one count assault and battery.

The mother of the three children said she dropped them off with Treadway, the babysitter, on January 19 and they were returned on January 22.

When the children were returned, all three had injuries. The 1-year-old and 3-year-old had bruises on their lower extremities, while the 4-year-old had the same marks on her whole body, according to police.

As of Tuesday, Treadway was being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s