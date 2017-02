HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash in Henry County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday, on US-220 near Tower Road. The truck was carrying a load of turkeys.

VDOT says the north right lane will remain closed throughout the morning.

Passenger car traffic is being diverted onto Route 817, onto Route 993, onto Route 657 and back onto US-220 North. Tractor trailer traffic is not allowed on the detour route.

