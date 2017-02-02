Illegal alien inmate bill advances to Virginia Senate

angela-hatcher-web By Published: Updated:
3fe84dfe255a49e4af63f3d3ced44928

RICHMOIND (WSLS 10) – A bill that would allow local jails to continue to hold illegal aliens after their release dates has advanced to the Virginia Senate.

Delegate Bob Marshall’s proposed legislation says jails cannot release inmates if federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has issued a detainer order.  The House of Delegates passed it with a 68 to 31 vote.

Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Superintendent Tim Trent believes the legislation is likely in response to a 2015 opinion, in which Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said detainers are merely requests and jails aren’t bound by law to honor them.

“I understand the Attorney General’s opinion is just an opinion. It’s not law. It’s an opinion,” said Tim Trent. “But generally, we follow his opinions. My attorney, Blue Ridge authority’s attorney, has recommended that we follow the attorney general’s opinion and not honor them.”

Local jail budgets take a hit to house the illegal aliens longer. The federal government reimburses the jails, but the state takes a cut of that federal money.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s