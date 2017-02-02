Hokies Play into Cavaliers Hands at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) –

In the latest edition of the Commonwealth Clash…the UVa Cavaliers kept the Hokies on there toes all night long. Virginia Tech tried to stay in step with the Wahoos but it was clear from the tip that they were simply out of rhythm.

“It started bad and it stayed bad relative to keeping them off the offensive glass they are not going to give up many points in transition because most of their guys get back”, said Hokies coach Buzz Williams.

Transition offense has been a staple to the Hokies success this season but the Wahoos put a stop to it. They allowed just 4 fastbreak points and outscored Tech 18-3 in second chance points.

Coach Tony Bennett said, “We reminded them alot. Some of it was good offense live ball turnovers that’s that’s big when you’re making a turnover and they’re going the other way we took care of the ball that helps your transition defense as much as anything.”

While Tech struggled with their strengths, the Cavaliers executed their game plan the way they wanted- controlling the pace of the game and creating good looks. Hall, Wilkins and Perrantes all had double figures.

“Since the last game Coach Bennett has been talking about working on the mid-range so these past few days I’ve been working on getting some more which I had”, said London Perrantes.

“I just was kind of trying to get to free throw line in the Villanova game which was a lot different than today.”

The Hokies drop to 5-5 in the ACC and won’t hit the floor til next Wednesday at Miami. The Cavaliers get a sweet 16 rematch against Syracuse on Saturday.