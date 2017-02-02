Grant will help finance study to determine recreation opportunities on the Dan River

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – A grant is helping Danville’s Parks and Rec Department get a better idea about what could and should be done to the dam near the future Riverfront Park.

The department received a $17,500 grant to help pay for an engineering company in Colorado to study the recreation opportunities on the Dan River near the park.

The goal is to determine whether more recreation opportunities are possible with or without the dam.

“What it’s going to look at is, is there the possibility that we can enhance the recreation in the river while the dam is here, or should the dam be removed to do such,” Parks and Rec Director Bill Sgrinia explained.

The results are expected to be presented to city council in March.