Crews respond to overnight fire in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Fire crews battled a structure fire early Thursday morning in Danville.

It happened in the 600 block of Edmonds Street at about 1:08 a.m. Crews arrived at 1:14 and reported a large outbuilding on fire. At this point, crews say the fire had already consumed 95-percent of the building.

The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. Crews spent the majority of the time wetting down the frame and contents of the building.

Crews say the 1,200 square foot building housed one vehicle, yard equipment, and many other stored items. All items and the building were a total loss.

There were no injuries and crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Large outbuilding on Edmunds St fully involved when DFD arrived. pic.twitter.com/Bsfol4aG0I — Danville Fire Dept. (@DanvilleVaFire) February 2, 2017