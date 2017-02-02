Danville’s crackdown on gang activity proving successful

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Police Department’s recent increased effort to crack down on gang activity is paying off.

Officers have served more than a dozen gang-related search warrants and arrested 10 people, according to police. Also, numerous guns and drugs have been seized and two children have been relocated.

Regarding the guns, according to the department, six handguns, one replica firearm and various ammunition have been seized.

As for the drugs, undisclosed amounts of crack, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and drug money have all been seized.

On top of all of that, gang paraphernalia, clothing and flags have all been seized. Police also say that some stolen property has been returned to its owner.

The two children, ages three and five, have been relocated through social services.

“You always hope you have more, but I’m happy with the results we’ve had so far,” said Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace. “It’s a tactic that’s worked in the past and we were fairly confident that it was going to work again. We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s a good start.”

The department is continuing to serve search warrants and step up its enforcement of gang activity in an effort to reduce the ongoing violence in the city.