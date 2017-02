ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Free popcorn and discounted food and drink will be at both Carmike Cinemas in the Roanoke Valley this weekend.

The event at the Salem and Tanglewood Mall theaters is hosted by AMC Theaters, who recently bought Carmike Cinemas.

Discounts begin Friday and will continue until Sunday evening.

Free popcorn will continue all weekend, and special discounts will happen throughout the weekend including $2 hot dogs on Friday, $2 candy on Saturday and $2 small frozen drinks on Sunday.