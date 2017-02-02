Bill to keep police names private during investigations moves forward

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – Several Republican Delegates here in Virginia are trying to keep police officer names out of the public eye during investigations for excessive use of force.

House Bill 2043 passed subcommittee Thursday.

It’s something advocates for Kionte Spencer — who have been calling for the release of Roanoke County police officer names for almost a year, aren’t happy about.

It’s been almost a year since 18-year-old Kionte Spencer was shot and killed by Roanoke County along a stretch of Electric Road.

The names of the officers involved have never been released, and that’s something House Bill 2043 would make the norm statewide.

Roanoke’s NAACP Chapter President Brenda Hale says, even a year later, the community still wants answers to Kionte Spencer’s death.

“His mother is still not pleased with the outcome. His brother is just so distraught,” said Hale.

Specifically, Hale and others have called for a release of the full dash cam footage and the release of the officers’ names.

“With this police chief Howard Hall’s decision not to release the names and not to have a transparent investigation, and when you’re investigation your own self, this leads to such distrust in the department,” said Hale.

The incident was investigated by the District Attorney’s Office, and there was found to be no wrongdoing by police.

Even so, the officers involved were never identified.

Radford Criminal Justice Professor Tod Burke says there’s a good reason.

“It provides for officer safety, and not just the police officer, but the officer’s family,” said Burke.

Burke says House Bill 2043 is also an attempt to keep police focused on their jobs.

“You don’t want to be thinking about the bill or what’s going to happen and what people’s perceptions are, you want to react based upon your training,” said Burke.

Even so, Burke admits barring police names from the public could send the wrong message.

“I think the public’s reaction is going to be quite negative because they’ve been asking for police transparency, police accountability,” said Burke.

Hale says that accountability is what she thinks could help what she calls “problem officers” off the street.

“If you have a behavioral pattern of abuse, and doing the wrong thing according to your police department policies, well then I think the community has a right to know that,” said Hale.

We reached out to the sponsors of the bill, Delegates Jackson Miller and Chris Collins, but have not yet heard back.

If the bill becomes a law, it would also bar journalists from issuing Freedom of Information Act requests for officer names in the event that there’s an investigation into excessive use of force.