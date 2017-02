BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman it says stole a donation bucket.

On February 1 at about 10:30 a.m., a woman entered the Body Camp Store and stole a donation bucket for a local family who recently lost their home to a fire.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the case to call at 540-786-7827.