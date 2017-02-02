Bassett Hires Brandon Johnson To Lead Football Program

Bassett (WSLS-10 Sports) Bassett’s new head football coach is Brandon Johnson, who coached defensive backs at Magna Vista for coach Joe Favero while the Warriors were busy winning back to back state titles.

The Bassett grad will move from his teaching job at Laurel Park middle school, where he coached the 8th grade team, to Bassett High School as a health and PE teacher starting in the fall.

“I don’t focus growth on wins and losses. I focus growth on did we get better from August to November and in year one I think that’s what’s going to be my Baseline you know I’m not looking at last year’s record. I’m not looking at what these kids have done in the past, because the future is now, “explains coach Johnson.

Johnson is a 2006 graduate of Bassett High School. The Bengals are coming off a 1-9 season. They last reached the VHSL postseason in 2012.