Bassett Hires Brandon Johnson To Lead Football Program

John Appicello By Published: Updated:
bassett

Bassett (WSLS-10 Sports) Bassett’s new head football coach is Brandon Johnson, who coached defensive backs at Magna Vista for coach Joe Favero while the Warriors were busy winning back to back state titles.
The Bassett grad will move from his teaching job at Laurel Park middle school, where he coached the 8th grade team, to Bassett High School as a health and PE teacher starting in the fall.

“I don’t focus growth on wins and losses. I focus growth on did we get better from August to November and in year one I think that’s what’s going to be my Baseline you know I’m not looking at last year’s record. I’m not looking at what these kids have done in the past, because the future is now, “explains coach Johnson.

Johnson is a 2006 graduate of Bassett High School.  The Bengals are coming off a 1-9 season. They last reached the VHSL postseason in 2012.

 

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s