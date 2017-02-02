UPDATE: Police investigating fatal crash in Bedford County

By Published: Updated:
bedford-fatal-crash-feb-2

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – A 56-year-old Campbell County woman is dead after a crash on Route 460 on Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 8:33 a.m., just east of Owens Market in Bedford County.

Police say a 1994 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling west on Route 460 in the right lane and was making an improper turn from the right-hand lane to the crossover. A 2014 Kia Soul was also traveling west in the right travel lane and struck the tractor-trailer in the rear and the accident occurred in the right eastbound travel lane.

Robert Louis Perry, 69, of Madison Heights, was driving the tractor-trailer, wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Susan Mccullar Myers, 56, of Brookneal, was driving the Kia, wearing her seatbelt, but died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Unit were called to assist with the crash.

Route 460 was temporarily closed on Thursday.

Police have charged Perry with making an improper tunn and say the crash remains under investigation.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s