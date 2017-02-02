UPDATE: Police investigating fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – A 56-year-old Campbell County woman is dead after a crash on Route 460 on Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 8:33 a.m., just east of Owens Market in Bedford County.

Police say a 1994 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling west on Route 460 in the right lane and was making an improper turn from the right-hand lane to the crossover. A 2014 Kia Soul was also traveling west in the right travel lane and struck the tractor-trailer in the rear and the accident occurred in the right eastbound travel lane.

Robert Louis Perry, 69, of Madison Heights, was driving the tractor-trailer, wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Susan Mccullar Myers, 56, of Brookneal, was driving the Kia, wearing her seatbelt, but died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Unit were called to assist with the crash.

Route 460 was temporarily closed on Thursday.

Police have charged Perry with making an improper tunn and say the crash remains under investigation.