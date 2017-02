Related Coverage Lynchburg police investigating possible armed robbery at Food Zone

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection to an armed robbery in Lynchburg.

On Tuesday, officers from the Lynchburg Police Department arrested Shannon Marie Long, of Lynchburg, for robbing the Food Zone at 1221 Rivermont Avenue last October.

Long was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.