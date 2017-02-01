William Fleming team honors late Alleghany girls basketball coach View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools Credit: Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Before the clock started, two local girls basketball teams shared a moment on the court that both squads won’t soon forget.

On Monday night, the William Fleming Lady Colonels presented the Alleghany High School team custom socks in honor of their late coach.

The Lady Mountaineers unexpectedly lost their head coach, Danny Keene, earlier this season in a car accident.

The William Fleming coach said it was his players who came up with the idea since he owns a sock company.

“One thing that’s overlooked a lot is that we look at competition and forget the fact that we are individuals and we need to stand together more, and any opportunity that my kids get to learn to be adamant citizens and learn more about life, that’s the bigger picture for me. It’s not just basketball, anybody can play basketball,” explained William Fleming girls basketball coach Champ Hubbard.

Hubbard said the magnitude of the gesture didn’t really set in until he saw the reaction of the Alleghany players in pictures that were posted on the Roanoke City Public Schools’ Facebook page.