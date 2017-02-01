What’s News Today: February 1, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be at the Washington and Lee School of Law today. The 83 year old was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Clinton. Ginsburg is co-founder of the women’s rights project at the American Civil Liberties Union and the first female to earn tenure as a professor at Columbia Law School.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will show off its new Automatic Injury Detectio panels today. The new technology provides notification if an officer is shot and provides access to personal health information and the deputy’s location. The Sheriff’s Office says that it is the first agency in the world to implement the technology.

Sentencing takes place today for the Vinton man who was convicted to stealing government property. According to the indictment, Robert Wozniak intentionally hid his grandmother’s death in order to continue receiving her Social Security payments. He faces up to ten years in prison.

New lane closures will take place starting today in downtown Lynchburg as crew work on underground pipes. Main Street will be reduced to one lane from Ninth Street to Seventh Street. One lane of Church Street is now open between Fifth and Eighth Streets. Drivers are advised of rough road conditions until paving can take place in the spring.

A Blacksburg athlete will sign a letter of intent to continue his sports career at the college level. Blacksburg High School’s Jordan Burch will play at Milligan College in northeastern Tennessee. Burch will receive academic and athletic scholarships. He plans to study business and marketing.

DMV 2 Go will set up today at the Floyd County Courthouse. DMV 2 Go is a mobile customer service center that travels to different locations around the state. People can take care of common transactions, including driver’s license renewals and ID cars as well as apply for vehicle titles and registrations.

A protest takes place today at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. The “Refugees are Welcomed Here” protest follows President Trump’s executive order banning immigration for three months from seven Muslim majority countries. The protest is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.