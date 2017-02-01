Virginia Stifles the Hokies 71-48

BY HANK KURZ Jr. AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Devon Hall had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and No. 9 Virginia beat rival Virginia Tech 71-48 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Wilkins added a career-high 15 points and nine rebounds, and London Perrantes scored 14 for the Cavaliers (17-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It was their first game since losing on a tip-in at the buzzer against defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

The Hokies (16-6, 5-5) got 14 points from Seth Allen and 12 from Zach LeDay, but were held 33 points below their season average by the nation’s stingiest scoring defense. Virginia Tech became the sixth team held under 50 points by the Cavaliers this season.

