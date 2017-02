ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County police are in a standoff after trying to serve a warrant.

Officers were on Montvue Road serving a search warrant looking for firearms around 9 a.m. Wednesday when a man came outside with a rifle in his hand. Police say he is a convicted felon.

Negotiators with the tactical team are talking to the man.

WSLS 10 has a crew at the scene. Check back for more updates.