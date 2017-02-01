Missing Virginia Mom, Baby May Be in Danger, Police Say

NBC4 Washington News Staff Published: Updated:
Lizzy Rivera Colindres and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera Credit: NBC 4
Lizzy Rivera Colindres and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera Credit: NBC 4

FAIRFAX COUNTY (NBC4) – A 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old baby have been missing for two weeks, and Fairfax County police believe the two may be in danger.

Lizzy Rivera Colindres and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield on Jan. 14.

Police initially believed Rivera Colindres left voluntarily with her son’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, but new information suggests she may have left out of fear of him.

“We’re learning that there may have been some issues of contention between the two. We believe he has some gang ties,” Fairfax County Police Department spokeswoman Tawny Wright said. “I don’t know whether that plays into her particular risk for safety, but it obviously isn’t a good situation.”

A family friend told News4 the mother and child left with just their pajamas on.

Rivera Colindres is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long, black hair with lighter highlights. Police say Rivera Colindres also wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s