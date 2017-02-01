Mill Mountain Zoo announces new exhibits, large donations

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Mill Mountain Zoo is planning to add new exhibits which focus on animals native to the Blue Ridge.

A bald eagle, black bear and raccoon exhibit are part of the zoo’s plan to feature animals from this region.

The zoo also plans to add a new children’s play area, which it says will mimic a more natural environment.

As the zoo works toward making these plans a reality, it has received two large donations to help make that happen.

A community philanthropist has generously donated $50,000 zoo, while Ed and Barbara Kitas, long-time supporters of the zoo, recently donated $25,000. Mr. Kitas is a retired executive from GE, which is generously matching a portion of the Kitas’ gift.

The zoo has different events planned for 2017 to celebrate its 65th anniversary. One of those is Free Day, which will be on Saturday, March 25.