Judge releases Roanoke teen mother accused of trying to kill baby

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke City Circuit Court judge released the 14-year-old girl accused of trying to kill her baby from juvenile detention on Wednesday.

An officer found the newborn inside a plastic container at the girl’s grandfather’s house on Harrison Avenue last month.

The girl is charged with attempted murder.

As a condition of her bond, she’s not allowed to leave her mother’s home without an adult and may be required to wear an ankle bracelet.

The next hearing in the case will be in juvenile court on February 14.

