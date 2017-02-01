Daytime Kitchen: Candied Bacon Tops off a Delicious Cheesecake from Carlos’

Chef Bobby Amaral from Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine is here with a delicious recipe for candied bacon!

CANDIED BACON

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Maple

12 slices center-cut bacon (don’t use extra-thick bacon)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and set a rack on top (like a cookie cooling rack). Spray the rack with nonstick spray.

2. Mix the sugar and cinnamon maple in a bowl. Dip bacon slices in the cinnamon-sugar, coating both sides, and place the coated bacon strips on the rack. I like to poke the bacon into the grooves of the rack in a few places so your bacon will come out looking a little wavy.

3. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the bacon appears to be caramelized and somewhat crispy. Watch closely after 15 minutes since the sugar can begin to burn when left in too long. Serve immediately.